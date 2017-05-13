10 people arrested for blocking entrance to Louisville abortion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

10 people arrested for blocking entrance to Louisville abortion clinic

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were arrested Saturday morning for blocking the entrance to a Louisville abortion clinic.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says LMPD officers responded around 6 a.m. on a call about people loitering in front of the EMW Women's Clinic on East Market Street.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw 10 people locked arm in arm blocking the clinic's entrance.

Officials say the group was asked several times to leave the premises.

The group was then arrested and charged with trespassing.

Authorities have not identified the people who were arrested.

