Early RiverLink problems cost Kentucky and Indiana at least $350,000, document shows

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.More >>
Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.More >>
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.More >>
A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.More >>
Authorities have not said where the items were found.More >>
Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.More >>
He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.More >>
JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.More >>
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>
The inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted.More >>
While small in number, the complaints shed additional light on the toll network’s early months, which have been marked by long wait times and examples of vehicles charged incorrectly.More >>
With less than a month left to prepare, police in Jeffersonville are finalizing its plans for Thunder over Louisville.More >>
