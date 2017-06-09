University of Louisville Foundation puts chief financial officer on paid leave

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L's nonprofit foundation depleted the university's endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

University of Louisville Foundation audit 'paints disturbing picture' of excessive spending and attempts to conceal truth

Jason Tomlinson, chief financial officer of the University of Louisville Foundation, at a 2016 board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.

Foundation interim executive director Keith Sherman confirmed the change Friday. He declined to say anything more.

It’s unclear exactly when Tomlinson went on leave, but he participated as normal in a foundation finance committee meeting on May 30.

Tomlinson is the second high-ranking foundation official from the administration of former U of L President James Ramsey to be sidelined as the foundation looks to regain control of its finances and improve its image.

Kathleen Smith, Ramsey’s longtime chief of staff, has been on paid leave with the foundation since September 2016. Her employment agreement runs through July 31.

Tomlinson, who was made CFO on a permanent basis in December 2015, is under contract to serve in the job until 2021. He earns a base salary of $260,000 annually, according to his contract.

Tomlinson had been promised an extra $500,000, plus interest and tax liability payments, if served out his contract, but the foundation scrapped its controversial deferred compensation in March.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.