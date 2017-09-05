Maupin pleads guilty to stealing signs about missing Bardstown woman

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of stealing signs seeking information about a missing Bardstown woman pleads guilty.

Crystal Maupin did not did show up to face the judge, but her attorney entered the guilty plea on her behalf to a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

In July, Maupin admitted to stealing signs about the search for Crystal Rogers, who has been missing more than two years. Maupin is currently dating Brooks Houck, who is Rogers' former boyfriend and the only named suspect in her disappearance. He has not been charged.

Maupin received a 60 day suspended sentence with a two year conditional discharge. That means Maupin will be on probation for two years, but she will serve 60 days in jail, if she violates the terms.

Maupin is also barred from having contact with Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother, for a period of two years.

Several members of the Ballard family were in court on Tuesday including Sherry Ballard. "Finally, things are looking in my direction. She took those signs, she should be held responsible for that, she was guilty of that and she should be punished for what she did."

Maupin also has to write an apology letter to Ballard, but Ballard says she wishes it was an apology to the entire community.

35-year-old Crystal Rogers was last seen July 3, 2015. The car owned by the mother of five was found abandoned on the side of Bluegrass Parkway two days later.

Tragedy struck again for Rogers' family in November 2016, when her father Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting on family property. Kentucky State Police are treating the incident as a death investigation.

