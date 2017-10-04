New $450,000 'Flow Park' planned for New Albany's riverfront - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New $450,000 'Flow Park' planned for New Albany's riverfront

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A skate park in New Albany could soon give its counterpart in Louisville a run for its money.

The project has a price tag of about $450,000, and when it’s all said and done, it will be just the latest in extreme park additions to Kentuckiana. The current park is located next to the Sherman Minton Bridge near Tenth Street.

The Carnegie Center is paying for the project with the help of community grants and private donors. The park will be renamed to The New Albany Flow Park and will feature more ramps, rails and public art. 

“Whether we demo the whole park and build everything from new, the biggest challenge from that is making sure we have all the money available all at one time,” said Daniel Pfalzgraf, Curator of the Carnegie Center.

Pfalzgraf has been working toward the project for two-and-a-half years and is excited the new park will become a reality.

The announcement of the New Albany park renovation comes two months after Louisville announced it was redoing its own park by cleaning up graffiti, adding new lighting and adding a new half pipe ramp.

“We want to utilize what Louisville has and build on that and really make this whole region basically a Mecca for skate boarding and action sports in general,” Pfalzgraf said.

Those who use Louisville’s park on a daily basis say the new park will be yet another way for the area to be a world class extreme park destination.

“I’ve seen blueprints for the new one, and it looks great,"  said Joshua Turner who often skates at Louisville’s Extreme Park. "I think everybody is going to definitely love it, and it will definitely bring more people to the area."

The park is part of a bigger vision along the river in New Albany, which will include more boat docks and restaurants.

Construction along the Ohio River is not permitted during flood season, from December to June. The Carnegie Center hopes to begin construction on the 14,000-square-foot project next summer.

