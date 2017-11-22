KSP 'beefing up' patrols on interstates and parkways over holiday season

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State Police will have more troopers on the roads through the holiday season, which is its busiest time of year.

“We want everyone home with their family enjoying each other during the holiday season,” Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

Millions of people are expected to hit the roads to make it to their final Thanksgiving destination. With the added congestion and extra construction zones, KSP is "beefing up" patrols.

More than 800 people died on Kentucky’s roads last year, Gregory said.

“Our numbers are similar to that this year,” he said. “And just to be honest and break it down to folks, half of those people aren’t wearing seat belts and aren’t secure in their vehicles.”

Troopers intend to pull drivers off if that’s what it takes to keep everyone safe through the holidays. They’re looking for anyone not wearing a seat belt, impaired, aggressive, speeding or tailing another car. And troopers are targeting specific areas.

“We’ll have a large focus especially on the interstates and the parkways," Gregory said. "Those seem to be where we have a lot of our major accidents."

If you see anything suspicious or you witness a dangerous driver on any of Kentucky’s state roadways, call KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. You can also download the KSP mobile app to submit a tip online.

