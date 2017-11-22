KSP 'beefing up' patrols on interstates and parkways over holida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP 'beefing up' patrols on interstates and parkways over holiday season

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State Police will have more troopers on the roads through the holiday season, which is its busiest time of year.

“We want everyone home with their family enjoying each other during the holiday season,” Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

Millions of people are expected to hit the roads to make it to their final Thanksgiving destination. With the added congestion and extra construction zones, KSP is "beefing up" patrols.

More than 800 people died on Kentucky’s roads last year, Gregory said. 

“Our numbers are similar to that this year,” he said. “And just to be honest and break it down to folks, half of those people aren’t wearing seat belts and aren’t secure in their vehicles.”

Troopers intend to pull drivers off if that’s what it takes to keep everyone safe through the holidays. They’re looking for anyone not wearing a seat belt, impaired, aggressive, speeding or tailing another car. And troopers are targeting specific areas.

“We’ll have a large focus especially on the interstates and the parkways," Gregory said. "Those seem to be where we have a lot of our major accidents."

If you see anything suspicious or you witness a dangerous driver on any of Kentucky’s state roadways, call KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. You can also download the KSP mobile app to submit a tip online.

