As Louisville reaches 100 criminal homicides in 2017, more than half the cases remain unsolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second year in a row, the city of Louisville has seen 100 criminal homicides, according to data from LMPD.

Though six of those are under review by the Commonwealth's Attorney, more than half remain unsolved, and detectives are working tirelessly to crack case, as the murder rate continuously climbs.

"The detectives in the homicide unit are absolutely smothered with work,” LMPD Officer Vadim Dale said. 

Family members of victims across the city are desperately searching for answers about their loved one's murders. 

"We have five kids that have to grow up fatherless,” Rochelle Turner said. 

Turner’s son, Ricky Jones, was murdered on April 14. The 29-year-old father of five was found shot and killed on Kingston Avenue in the Southside neighborhood. Police also found 20-year-old Delivia Carron murdered nearby

"No one deserves this type of pain," Turner said. "It's everlasting. You can't undo it." 

More than six months after Jones’ murder, no arrests have been made. Turner is asking anyone with information to speak up. 

"I would ask that you would come forward,” Turner said. “You know the person who did this or you know you did it."

LMPD echoes the same plea for information, time and time again. At each and every homicide scene across the city, an LMPD spokesperson will ask for the public’s help. With or without a suspect, police urge anyone with information to call the department’s confidential tip line: 574-LMPD. 

LMPD said every tip, no matter how small, makes a difference in homicide cases, but oftentimes people stay quiet for fear of retaliation. 

"We don't want to put anyone in jeopardy, but every little bit of information could help us but that puzzle together and bring closure to a family,” Dale said. 

The department says it's received thousands of anonymous tips this year, but to solve the open murders, detectives need more help. 

"It's very difficult for the homicide unit to solve those cases when you don't have the help of the community,” Dale said. 

One tip could help a heartbroken family struggling to find peace. 

"We're still walking around with that bullet in our heart,” Turner said. “And it hurts.” 

