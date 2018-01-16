Humana raising minimum hourly rate to $15 an hour thanks to GOP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humana raising minimum hourly rate to $15 an hour thanks to GOP tax plan

Posted: Updated:
One of Louisville-based Humana's downtown buildings One of Louisville-based Humana's downtown buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Humana workers will soon get a pay bump thanks to the GOP tax reform plan.

The Louisville-based company announced Tuesday that because of the lower corporate income tax rate, it's investing in its employees. It's raising the minimum hourly rate for full- and part-time associates to $15 an hour. The company is also accelerating a previously announced incentive program for employees.

Kentucky US. Sen. Mitch McConnell mentioned Humana's programs at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon while talking about the benefits of the tax reform plan.

Humana employs about 12,000 people in Kentucky. In November, the company announced it will lay off about 1,300 employees – less than 3 percent of its nationwide workforce – to help “position the company for long-term sustainable success.” 

