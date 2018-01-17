Horseshoe Casino takes key step to move gambling to land

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino has a taken key step toward possibly moving its gambling operation inland.

The proposal calls for an 81,000-square-foot structure next to an existing parking garage on Indiana 111, with the gambling operation on the second floor. The plans were unanimously approved by the Harrison County Plan Commission earlier this month.

Casino officials declined to comment on Wednesday, other than to say they are “exploring the option of inland gaming.”

According to the documents, the project includes “demolition of the existing sky bridge from the parking garage (north of the casino) to the casino.”

Based upon the renderings and drawings in the Plan Commission file, the new space would sit between the existing parking garage where patrons typically enter the casino now.

The plan calls for a vastly different look from Highway 111.

The move is made possible by a change in state law by the Indiana legislature in 2015 that allowed riverboat casinos to move inland. Tropicana in Evansville was the first of Indiana’s casinos to take advantage of the option late last year.

Final approval would come from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana has been in operation as a riverboat casino since 1998.

