Judge handling Marshall County, Kentucky school shooting case says media claims are 'inaccurate' and 'misleading'

The rising floodwaters over the weekend may mean headaches for homeowners, but to Robert Watkins, they mean something else: great fishing weather.More >>
Body camera video from Fulton captured an officer firing two shots.More >>
Protesters gathered in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Monday calling for changes to gun laws.More >>
Police say she told the school's principal she "hoped he died a slow death."More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.More >>
The Omni Louisville Hotel is transforming the landscape and the skyline, but those aren't the only changes it’s bringing to Louisville.More >>
Marshall Circuit Court Judge Jameson T. Jameson filed a response to claims by three western Kentucky media outlets, saying the allegations made “are inaccurate, uninformed, and misleading,”More >>
“How is this not tampering with physical evidence?” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson asked twice in court on Wednesday after learning about the issue. “I have a tremendous concern about that. … You can’t make this stuff up.”More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
A police officer’s use of an automatic license plate reader to stop and arrest a Kentucky man was not a violation of the man’s right to privacy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.More >>
As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.More >>
“I think it’s unfortunate because in many cases the only way the public knows what’s going on in a criminal prosecution, which often ends up in a plea agreement or settlement, is the discovery filed in court,” said prominent First-Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker, who represents WDRB. “This will add to the lack of information the public has about the criminal justice process.”More >>
Cellphone videos and statements from eyewitnesses show officers kicking and punching Lewis Lyttle, including while he was handcuffed.More >>
On Monday, Judge Cunningham filed a notice of disqualification, potentially removing himself from the case because his impartiality "might reasonably be questioned." However, the judge ultimately left it up to prosecutors and defense attorneys to decide whether he should recuse. Both sides filed a response saying the attorneys had no objection to Cunningham presiding over the case.More >>
