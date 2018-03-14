Louisville man who pleaded guilty to helping Brice Rhodes murder 2 teens in 2016 sentenced

Police say Brice Rhodes stabbed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon to death in May of 2016.

Brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon were killed on May 22, 2016.

Jacorey Taylor reached a plea deal to plead guilty to helping Brice Rhodes kill two teen brothers. He was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been sentenced in the murders of two young Louisville brothers whose bodies were savagely beaten, stabbed and burned.

Jacorey Taylor was sentenced to 10 years for the deaths of 16-year-old Reece Gordon and 14-year-old Larry Ordway. The 20-year-old is the third person to cut a plea deal to testify against Brice Rhodes.

Prosecutors say Rhodes wanted the boys dead because they saw him kill Christopher Jones on May 4, 2016, and Rhodes feared they would go to police.

Investigators say the brothers were murdered at Rhodes' home in the Clifton neighborhood on May 22, 2016. Their bodies were then mutilated, set on fire and dumped in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Taylor was 17 at the time of the murders. His plea is for facilitation to murder and tampering with evidence in the deaths of Jones, Ordway and Gordon.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Rhodes.

