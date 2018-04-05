INDOT crews consider moving Highway 111 away from Ohio River

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

Search underway for missing Indiana man who may have gone kayaking in floodwaters

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

A major Jeffersonville business will shut down next month, putting hundreds out of work.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Last month, cracks began to emerge along Highway 111 near Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

The biggest cracks in the road were six inches wide, and now parts of the guard rail have separated from the road toward the Ohio River and are leaving holes up to four feet deep.

“It's kind of dangerous,” said Kate Smith, who takes the road to work.

Plans are in the works to fix two parts of the highway: one at Two Mile Lane and another a little closer to the casino. Crews put up cones to keep drivers away from the holes, and they’ve moved lanes to the opposite shoulder. Although the road is crumbling now, crews will have to wait days start the project.

“It's a matter of scheduling personnel,” said Harry Maginity, Public Information Officer for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Weather has also been a factor, and crews plan to start work Monday, unless they get just totally washed out, Maginity said.

Once work starts, drivers need to be ready for traffic changes.

“During this time, we're probably going to have to narrow this road down to a single lane using temporary signals at either end of the work site,” Maginity said.

And while that could be a temporary fix, Maginity said crews are working on a more permanent one.

“We might be able to move part of this highway away from the river,” he said. “And although it is not an official project yet, we're certainly keeping that open is an option.”

The plan to move the road away from the river is still just a possible solution. If that were to happen, officials say the project wouldn't start for at least another two years.

But for now, the road will continue to crumble and get worse with every hour.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.