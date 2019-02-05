LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The animal control shelter in Harrison County, Indiana, has shut down.
The shelter posted on its Facebook page that it's suspending services because it's short staffed.
The shelter's voicemail says the shelter is no longer in operation until further notice, and people can dial 911 for all animal-related emergencies.
The shelter has also shut down its adoption program until further notice. It can't take any more animals, nor send animal control officers to respond to complaints.
The shelter says all currently scheduled appointments will still be honored.
