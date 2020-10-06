bmv.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local driver's license branches are closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Elizabethtown Regional Driver Licensing Office is temporarily closed.

Officials say the facility is being sanitized and will likely reopen on Monday.

The Louisville office at the Buechel Station Shopping Center on Bardstown Road is also temporarily closed and is set to reopen Monday.

Customers with appointments will either be rescheduled or offered services at another branch.

