LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local driver's license branches are closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Elizabethtown Regional Driver Licensing Office is temporarily closed.
The Elizabethtown Regional Driver Licensing Office is temporarily CLOSED. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are committed to being #healthyatwork. An employee tested positive for COVID-19. Facilities being sanitized. Working with Dept of Public Health. Plans to reopen 10/12 pic.twitter.com/JphawnmNRw— KYTC (@KYTC) October 6, 2020
Officials say the facility is being sanitized and will likely reopen on Monday.
The Louisville office at the Buechel Station Shopping Center on Bardstown Road is also temporarily closed and is set to reopen Monday.
The KYTC Louisville Field Office at Buechel Station Shopping Center is temporarily CLOSED. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are committed to being healthy at work. An employee tested positive for COVID-19. Facilities being sanitized. Working with Dept of Public Health. pic.twitter.com/yYbIR4uWDA— KYTC (@KYTC) October 6, 2020
Customers with appointments will either be rescheduled or offered services at another branch.
