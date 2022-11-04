LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas tradition is making its return to downtown Louisville this holiday season.
The 42nd annual Light Up Louisville is scheduled for Nov. 25.
The area around Metro Hall at the corner of South 6th and West Jefferson streets will be lit up with holiday cheer for the Lots of Lights Parade.
"This particular event is all about the kids and it's all about the family coming together," explained event organizer Wayne Hettinger.
Musical guests include The Louisville Crashers and special guest JD Shelburne.
There will also be a holiday market, kids activities and another special guest appearance.
"And then next, the highlight of the night: around 8:30 p.m., the man himself -- that's right, St. Nicholas, Santa Claus, is coming to town," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "I spoke to Mrs. Claus earlier this week. Santa Claus was resting. And she assured me that Louisville is his favorite stop out of all the cities in the world."
"Everything is in place," added Hettinger. "I've been back-and-forth with negotiations, straightening everything out with North Pole operations."
Toys for Tots will also set up a drop-off box for donations.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department will be on the scene to provide security for participants.
"We have visible officers that are in uniform," said Monica Sheckles, director of special events. "We have undercover officers that are in uniform. We have extra patrolling -- you know we can't give all the details."
Business owners say they believe downtown Louisville is safe.
"Especially if you are in groups for events, I think people will be fine," said Ted Mitzlaff, CEO of Goodwood Brewing Company.
"There have been so many large events downtown," said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. "I was at My Morning Jacket concert. There is a soccer game going on. Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life -- these events that people want to come to and do come to in large numbers have proven to be safe."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.