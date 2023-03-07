LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Give A Day month of service is making a big comeback this year.
The month of giving is set to run April 1-30.
Volunteers have a wide range of projects to choose from, including picking up litter through the Brightside Community Wide Cleanup, building beds for Jefferson County Public Schools' students, assembling medical kits and planting a poetry garden.
"Give A Day has become a part of the cultural life of our city, and year after year it's helping to make Louisville stronger," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "People, businesses, and nonprofits from across Louisville come together to volunteer on so many amazing projects that help their neighbors live better lives."
Organizers with Metro United Way, which connects volunteers with projects, said there's also always an opportunity to donate blood.
Many JCPS students take part in the month of service.
"One of the things that I've seen of kids today, they are more socially active, more community active than in any generation I've seen and I've been doing this for 26 years," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. "This is the type of learning that kids love to do, which is to do something that is going to change their community and their world."
Give A Day started started in 2011 as a one-day event, but grew to two weeks before it was expanded to a full month as a way to celebrate National Volunteer Month.
To find a project to help with, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.