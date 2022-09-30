LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program.
Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties.
Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age 16.
Applications will remain open through Oct. 31, or earlier if spots fill up.
To apply online, click here starting Saturday or request an appointment by calling The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana at 812-944-1018.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.