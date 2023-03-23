LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine's men's basketball student managers do much more than hand out water and clean the floor. They play a little basketball as well.
"During the season you have to get here early to set up stuff for practice. We stay humble in that respect and we try to make sure people know it's not about us," said Tristan Beckmann, a senior Bellarmine University basketball manager.
Back in January, WDRB introduced you to the four managers playing on the team, which is nationally ranked. Because the team doesn't have enough players for a full team, Bellarmine Men's Basketball Assistant Coach Al Davis and Bellarmine Men's Basketball Strength Coach Jo Griffin play as well.
The Bellarmine managers participate in the Manager Games, a national competition where managers from opposing teams will play exhibition games against each other.
Even back in January, the team had high hopes of making it to the championship, and now that has come to fruition.
"I think we are the most fortunate managers in the country," said Bryce Hutchins, a junior Bellarmine University basketball manager.
The student managers are on their way to the Annual Manager Games Championship in Houston at the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on April 1, but they need your help to get there.
"They make others better and you are never going to see it in a box score. You're never going to see it in a headline. We can all learn from BMA Bellarmine Managers Association," said Scotty Davenport, Bellarmine University's men's basketball coach.
The team has set up a GoFundMe for donations. To donate, click here.
