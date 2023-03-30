LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville Riverboats is getting ready for the cruising season with a new addition.
This year, the Belle of Louisville, the world's oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat, will be offering annual passes. For the first time ever, passengers can purchase a one-year season pass for $100.
Passholders will have access to unlimited cruises, discounted options to upgrade to a meal cruise ticket, priority boarding for all cruises, free popcorn on board, a 10% discount for special events and 10% off souvenirs. Also, passes can be shared with up to four people within a household, according to a news release Thursday.
"While many know the Belle of Louisville as a tourist attraction, we know how much she also means to this community and to the people who grew up with her," said Krista Snider, CEO of Belle of Louisville Riverboats. "The Annual Pass is an opportunity for Louisvillians and others to come aboard the city's beautiful boats, including the Mary M. Miller, more frequently and more affordably. It's time to introduce the next generation to the river. With summer just around the corner, there's no better time to do that."
Along with the new annual pass, new cruises will also be offered. To purchase an annual pass or tickets for any cruise, click here. The Belle of Louisville is located at the Fourth Street Wharf in Waterfront Park.
New cruises this year
- Anchors Away Wednesday
- Take a break mid-week and enjoy a cocktail or two and relax. Listen and dance to classic 70s and 80s hits while cruising the Ohio River. Anchors Away Wednesday cruises are two hours aboard the Mary M. Miller Riverboat. Tickets are $14.99 for adults and children 5-14, children 4 and under are free.
- Eat, Drink and Discover
- While on board, guests will enjoy exciting programming, including music, interactive activities and content from community partners and other area attractions. Each cruise will have a different, unique theme, from history and science to music or culture. Guests with "Eat and Drink” tickets will be able to visit the food and drink stations on board.
- Three ticket types are available: The “Eat and Drink” Tickets cover the cost of the cruise, food and drink and are $64.99 for adults ages 15 to 64; $62.99 for seniors age 65 and older; $38.99 for children ages 5 to 14; and children 4 and under are free. The “Drinks” tickets cover the cost of the cruise and drinks, but do not include food. Those tickets are $39.99 for ages 15 and up; $18.99 for children ages 5 to 14; and children 4 and under are free. The “Discover” tickets include the cruise but do not include food and drinks. Discover tickets are $22.99 for adults ages 15 to 64; $20.99 for seniors ages 65 and older; $12.99 for children ages 5 to 14l; and children 4 and under are free.
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise
- Come aboard the historic Belle of Louisville for a journey of mystery and intrigue. While cruising on the Ohio River, guests will enjoy a meal and an interactive murder mystery show. Who's the killer? Is it the Deckhand? The Musician? The Rich Passenger? Tickets are $98.99 for adults ages 21 to 64 and $96.99 for seniors ages 65 and older.
