LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What's your favorite memory of the Belle of Louisville?
The Belle of Louisville Riverboats is celebrating its history as the world's oldest continuously operating river steamboat by asking community members to share their favorite moments as part of the "Making Memories since 1914" campaign.
The goal is to catalog the Belle's history through stories, photographs and memorabilia submitted by the general public, "to capture the spirit and joy associated with these personal memories, while encouraging a new generation to come explore the river," according to a news release.
Photos and stories can be shared on the Belle of Louisville's website, Facebook or Instagram pages.
The campaign will also include daily "$5 Spring Break Special" one-hour Harbor History cruises for families.
The Belle's 2021 cruising season begins with a sunset cruise on April 3. For more information on ticketing and cruise specials, click here.
