LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A conference aiming to encourage Black children returns to Louisville this weekend.
The Black Boy Joy conference will be held on the University of Louisville's Belknap campus on Saturday, July 29.
"The goal is to have kids leave with a positive mindset about school and a positive mindset about life," said Cortez Hampton, Sr., the event's organizer.
That is encourage and positive mindset is something Hampton said he experienced firsthand as he grew up -- and now he wants to spread it to the next generation.
"I was around the violence," he said. "I was around everything that happens in our community, but the thing that got me past everything was having people around me to help me."
Organizers said the goal is to encourage young Black men to be the best versions of themselves.
Boys between the ages of 8 and 18 are welcome.
The conference will include speakers and breakout sessions focused on topics like violence prevention and mental health.
