LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new innovative apartment complex and business space is now open in south Clarksville.
Town and project officials cut the ribbon Thursday on Bolt + Tie, a mixed-use space on Main Street in Water Tower Square. The four-story building has apartments, office space and "micro-retail studios." It also has space for a restaurant, including outdoor seating, on the first floor.
Project officials say Bolt + Tie is meant to encourage people to visit downtown and support local businesses. They also say the complex's Elevate Office is already home to nearly 30 small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Elevate Office, which takes up the entire first floor, includes 12 micro-retail studios that include storefront entrances. Several spaces have already been leased to local small businesses, officials said in a news release.
The co-working space of the building is open for the community to use Monday through Friday for free. Conference rooms are also available for community organizations to use for free.
"This location is great," said Cory Hoehn, co-president of the Cornerstone Group. "You get to take advantage of all the amenities in the area and connected to both Louisville and all the communities in southern Indiana ... Jeffersonville, Clarksville, New Albany, so we've got a lot going on."
The project has been in development for five years. It's the first part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan to be completed, officials said in a news release.
Units and office spaces are now available for lease. Rent is offered on a month-to-month basis for the office and retail spaces includes high-speed internet, utilities, property taxes, usage of conference rooms and community spaces. Officials say rent starts at $399 and $515 for unfurnished office and salon suites, while the retail spaces start at $999 a month. For information about the office spaces, click here.
The top three floors of the complex house studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, which feature stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer and private balconies. Officials say there is also a clubhouse on the fourth floor with a rooftop deck. The complex also offers indoor bike storage. Rent starts at $999 a month for a studio apartment, $1,075 for a one-bedroom, and $1,699 for a two-bedroom, according to Bolt + Tie's website.
For more information, including floor plans, and to schedule a tour of the complex, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.