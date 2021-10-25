JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ghouls, princesses and superheroes, oh my!
They were all fighting for the same cause Monday night in Jeffersonville: Candy.
The Jeffersonville Parks Department brought back its Boo Fest event at Big Four Park downtown.
While the cause was candy, there was no fight. It was free for all. Businesses and other city departments set up throughout the park to pass out candy. There was even a DJ and food vendors.
"Oh my gosh, this is my Christmas. I love it. I love dressing up and seeing all the kids dress up. this is truly my Christmas" one parent told WDRB News. "We took a whole year without doing events for our city, so to be able to provide events again and to see all these people coming out makes us smile."
Republic Bank helped sponsor the event.
