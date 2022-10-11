LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday.
Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
Both full- and part-time positions are available. Parking and admission is free.
You can register at the door or online. Dress professionally and bring resumes.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.