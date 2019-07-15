LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Police Department will soon move into a new state-of-the-art headquarters.
The new police station is located next to the old building, which the police chief says is deteriorating.
The chief says they hope to move in by the weekend.
The community is invited to tour the new building on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It features a new break room, community room and a classroom which will allow them to host more training.
Chief Keith McDonald says the new building will include a "state-of-the-art shoot-don't-shoot" simulator.
"We're going to have removable walls once it's finished where we can simulate them showing up on calls of service, whether it's domestic-related or fights, and making sure our officers are making those good decisions out there," he said.
As for the old building, a decision on what to do with it hasn't been made yet.
