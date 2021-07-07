LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization — usually focused on food insecurity in the community — is turning its attention to the classroom.
Chef Space is asking the city to help out and donate school supplies through its "Kitchen to Classrooms" program, which helps students who normally can't afford supplies go to school with a full bookbag, according to a news release.
"We are hoping to fill roughly 200 to 300 backpacks," Tom Murro, Chef Space president, said. "So, anything you can think of on a back to school list — notebooks, loose leaf paper, assorted colored folders, even thinks like markers, scissors, crayons, pencils, pens, tape — really anything that you could expect your elementary or middle school child to need for back to school."
Other items include backpacks — the organization is hoping to have 200 — glue, colored pencils, Kleenex packs, hand sanitizer, erasers, binders, pencil sharpeners, organizers or dividers and highlighters.
The city-wide donation drive helps fill backpacks for Sowing Seeds of Faith, a west Louisville-based community organization that provides private tutoring services, Murro said in a news release.
The initiative starts Friday, July 9 and runs through Saturday, July 31.
Below is a list of drop-off locations across the community:
- Chef Space: 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville
- Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Philly's Best Frozen Desserts: 3912 Bardstown Road in Buechel or 307 Wallace Avenue in St. Matthews
- Open every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kentucky Straight Ice: 511 Obyrne Avenue Suite 202, Louisville
- Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Bae's Baekery: 1164 South Brook Street, Louisville
- Open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
