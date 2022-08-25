LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will get all shook up in southern Indiana over Labor Day weekend.
The "All Shook Up! Celebration" is happening at the Clark County Museum next month. It runs from 2-9 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The Elvis-themed fundraiser will help restore the museum's historic Howard House.
There will be a special exhibit of costumes created locally for Baz Luhrmann's new "Elvis" movie.
The event will also have Elvis impersonators, Elvis trivia and a peanut butter and banana sandwich eating contest. There will also be vendors on hand, craft beers from Upland Brewing Company and food trucks.
