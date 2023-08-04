LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana boy is being called a hero after saving his mother's life.
Carter Sparks was awakened at 1 a.m. when his mother was experiencing a medical emergency. Carter remained calm and called 911 for EMS. Police said if Carter had not called 911, his mother may not have survived.
On Friday, Clarksville Chief of Police Mark Palmar awarded Carter the "Life Saving Award," and Police Commissioner Lester Allen presented Carter with a challenge coin. Carter's family was in attendance to see him receive the award.
