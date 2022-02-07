CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Dollar General in Clarksville, Indiana, is now selling fresh fruits, vegetables and meat.
The store at 636 Eastern Boulevard was remodeled recently to become a DG Market, and the manager says the added grocery items have already been a hit with the people who live nearby.
"This is something that this area is responding extremely well to," said store manager Megan Beberdick. "All of the apartments and the different subdivisions around here -- we're in walking distance for a lot of people, so it really just makes it so much better."
The new DG Market in Clarksville is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.