LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has raised $28,314 for the annual "Shop with a Cop" program in Clarksville.
Each year, police officers shop with children in need for basic items, such as shoes and coats, at local stores. During the shopping trip, children are given a spending limit of typically $300, which they can also spend on other items within budget.
This year, approximately 90 children will have the opportunity to "Shop with a Cop."
“The Fraternal Order of Police, William C Goldman Lodge 144, appreciates the gracious donations from the area businesses and looks forward to using these funds to bring joy and happiness to the lives of young children in Clarksville,” Retired Capt. Shirley Makowsky said.
Each year before Christmas, local schools and social workers submit families in need for the program.
