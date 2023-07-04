LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement officers in Indiana will soon take part in an annual bike trek to honor those killed in the line of duty.
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors Bicycle Ride around Indiana is scheduled to start in Indianapolis on July 10. Participants are set to ride into Madison on July 11, and will be passing through Jeffersonville on July 12.
The bike ride covers nearly 1,000 miles across the state over the next two weeks, and includes both active and retired police officers, family members and friends of law enforcement.
The 13-day trip circles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise money and awareness for the sacrifices made by the families of Hoosier law enforcement enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice.
In previous years, the money has been donated to foundations, scholarships and camps started in memory of fallen officers.
