LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Three Points" CycLOUvia got rolling at 2 p.m. Sunday and continued until 6 p.m.
"Three Points" refers to the area where the Germantown, Schnitzelburg, and Shelby Park neighborhoods meet.
On Sunday, Goss Avenue, Logan Street, and Shelby Street between Texas Avenue and Kentucky Street were blocked to cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles so people could walk, bike, dance, skate, and more along in the area the absence of cars.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight these vibrant neighborhoods and all that they have to offer, including our cherished local businesses," said Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell.
During the event, many local shops and restaurants will be open and welcoming guests, in addition to event vendors sprinkled along the route.
During Sunday's event local artist Alyx McClain created new artwork to replace the existing Three Points mural on the Goss Avenue side of DC Elevator, located at 1256 Logan Street. McClain is a recent graduate from the Kentucky College of Art & Design (KyCAD) and will be recreating a concept from his senior exhibit.
The total cost for the mural is $11,000.
