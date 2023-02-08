LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will soon be able to take a trip back into prehistoric times and walk with the dinosaurs at the Louisville Mega Cavern.
Dinos Under Louisville will be in town from Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 until April 30, 2023. Visitors will drive more than a half a mile underground on a 20-minute journey to see 80 moving dinosaurs, including a terrifying T-Rex.
“Dinos Under Louisville is sure to excite and inspire guests as they venture through a variety of environments and time periods in a one-of-a-kind drive-through experience. As guests drive through the cavern, they will be amazed by the dozens of dinos running free,” Don "Dino" Lessem, President and CEO of Dino Don, Inc. said. “With this being the first time we have ever brought our dinosaurs underground, we are incredibly excited to work with Louisville Mega Cavern to create an unprecedented, realistic Dino experience for visitors from near and far.”
Dinos Under Louisville will be open Sundays through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pricing for cars, SUVs and trucks is $49.99. To purchase tickets, click here. Visitors can also purchase tickets to ride in an open-air tram for $19.99 per person.
Dinos Under Louisville is presented by Dino Don Inc., who has a 30 years of experience creating realistic dinosaur exhibits. The company was featured on the TV show, Shark Tank, and Lessem has been a consultant for Stephen Spielberg's Jurassic Park, Universal Studios, and Disney theme parks.
