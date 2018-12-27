LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People from across the country are showing love and support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police detective.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund to help the 9-year-old son of Det. Deidre Mengedoht, and the donations are coming in from around the country.
"We set up this fundraiser to allow the Louisville community to personally support Dee Dee's son and to be able to reach out and make a difference during this terrible, terrible time," said Rebecca Grignon Reker, a widow of a fallen LMPD officer who now works with the foundation.
The kindness and generosity for Mengedoht goes beyond Louisville, Reker said.
"A guy called this morning from Minnesota," she said. People have called from Indiana."
So far, more than 1,000 people have donated more than $40,000 through the foundation's website and Facebook page.
Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve when an MSD truck driven by Roger Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on Interstate 64. He is charged with murder and DUI.
"It really resonates with people that her son is going to wake up every Christmas Eve and every Christmas from now until the day he goes to be with his mom is going to be -- not the same." Reker said.
She said that the donations for Mengedoht's son will help him now and in the future.
"The goal for this is to make sure that he is taken care of," Reker said. "We can not take away his pain, but we can make sure that he is not stressed out about other things."
Those are emotions Reker knows first hand.
"When Peter died, I lost our future together, and I think about that every day," she said.
In March of 2005, her husband, LMPD Officer Peter Grignon, was shot and killed while investigating a case in south Louisville.
"When people were able to give to me, to support me, I was able to do things for him in his honor that were very, very comforting," Reker said. "And it took care of me so that it took the load off of my back.
"I think when a family receives donations like this, it is more than just the money. It is the amount of people that see, that value Dee Dee the person, who has given everything."
Reker remembers Mengedoht as a fun person and police officer who was fun to be around.
"She loved ministering to kids and just making friends on her beat and just looking out for people," she said. "I think that she represents what our police are."
Donations are still being accepted through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. For more information, CLICK HERE.
