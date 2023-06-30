LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Team WDRB rolled up their sleeves this week for a Give Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center.
This year, the WDRB mobile drive was able to collect 25 whole blood products from 34 donors, 16 of whom were first-time donors.
At KBC facilities across Louisville, 126 whole blood products were collected on Wednesday and Thursday. KBC said that amount could impact and save up to 378 people.
Forty of the in-center donors were also first-timers. If you want to donate, reach out to the Kentucky Blood Center to schedule an appointment. You can make one online by clicking here, or by calling your local center. Phone numbers for each center can be found by clicking here.
