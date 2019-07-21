LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of firefighters and EMTs ditched the trucks and ambulances Sunday and took to their motorcycles for a good cause.
More than 60 firefighters and EMTs who are part of Fire and Iron Station 66, the Middletown branch of a nationwide motorcycle club, gathered at the Beef O'Brady's on Preston Highway for the organization's fourth annual Jug Run charity ride.
The ride raised money for the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville, a partnership event organizer Curtis Kelley said goes back three years.
"It's just a great feeling knowing that not only did I help fight fires or provide medical care for the sick but I also get a chance to give back to my community and to the less fortunate," said Kelley, a longtime firefighter and president of Fire and Iron Station 66.
Riders also got a free shirt for participating in the charity race.
