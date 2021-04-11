LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Taco Week starts Monday.

Participating restaurants will offer specialty tacos for $2 from April 12 to 18.

Taco Week passports will be available, which will allow taco-eaters the chance to collect stamps and enter to win $250 in gift cards.

The taco-themed week was created by organizers of Louisville's Burger Week, Pizza Week and Restaurant Week.

At least 12 restaurants are participating.

Participating Locations:

