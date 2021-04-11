LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Taco Week starts Monday.
Participating restaurants will offer specialty tacos for $2 from April 12 to 18.
Taco Week passports will be available, which will allow taco-eaters the chance to collect stamps and enter to win $250 in gift cards.
The taco-themed week was created by organizers of Louisville's Burger Week, Pizza Week and Restaurant Week.
At least 12 restaurants are participating.
Participating Locations:
- Agave & Rye
- Riot Cafe & The Limbo
- I Love Tacos
- Limon Y Sal Mexican Kitchen
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- Molly Malone's Irish Pub
- Noche Mexican BBQ
- Taco City Louisville
- Taco Luchador
- The Ainsworth
- The Raven Irish Pub
- Torchy's Tacos
