LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forecastle fans, get ready. More tickets go on sale in two days.
Daily tickets for this year's Forecastle Festival go on sale Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
The festival runs from July through the 14 at Waterfront Park.
Headliners include The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals.
All VIP, Yacht Club and general admission weekend passes are already on sale.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.