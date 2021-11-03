LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple is continuing their mission of turning their personal tragedy into something positive for the community.
Addie Kirchgessner, 6, and Baylor, 4, were killed last December in an accident in Panama City.
Their parents started a foundation in their memory to give back to other kids and honor their passion of helping others.
This Friday, the foundation is hosting the Bows and Bowties Gala at the Mellwood Art Center to raise money for the foundation. The gala is already sold out, but there will also be an online auction as part of the fundraiser.
Items in the auction include bourbon packages, signed sports memorabilia and beach vacations.
With the money the foundation has raised to date, it has remodeled a library, bought new playground equipment and donated thousands of books to elementary schools.
To participate in the auction or to donate to the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, click here.
