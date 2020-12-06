LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children from Louisville who were hit and killed by a vehicle at a family fun park in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Friday have been identified.
The "Support for Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner" GoFundMe page was created Sunday to raise money for the parents of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner, who were killed in the crash.
"Energetic, fun loving, and huge personalities, these tiny people touched the lives of so many," the GoFundMe page says. "... The funds will help with travel expenses, funeral expenses, medical expenses, and whatever else may pop up during this terrible time.
"A MealTrain is being set up for when Lauren and Matt get back from Florida. We will share those details on social media once they are finalized. Thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness during our darkest moments."
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road, according to Debbie Ward, Communications Director for the city of Panama City Beach. Ward said a pickup truck left the road for an unknown reason and hit a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl while the siblings were playing putt-putt golf with their parents.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Firefighters performed CPR on the girl for more than an hour. She died at Panama City's Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital in Panama City.
The parents were not injured. A chaplain is in constant contact with the family, authorities said.
"All of the first responders and city officers' thoughts and prayers are with the family during this horrible time," Ward said.
The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, which according to Ward remains under investigation.
Ward said Saturday that no one has been charged in connection to the crash.
