LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Festivals and fireworks are planned for the long July 4 holiday weekend. Here's a list of events happening in Kentucky and southern Indiana. If you know of additional festivals or fireworks in the area, send a link to us at webteam@wdrb.com.
Riverview Independence Festival
- Saturday, July 2, 5 p.m.
- Riverview Park
- 8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258
This event features live music, food & drink, and fireworks! Musical performances by Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band, J.D. Shelburne, and Appalatin. The kids can enjoy the expanded Riverview Park Splash Pad. Fireworks kick off at 10 p.m.
Locust Grove Independence Day/Summer at the Farm
- Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Locust Grove
- 561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Celebrate Independence Day in 19th-century style at Historic Locust Grove! This year they are celebrating on Saturday, July 2, the anniversary of when the Continental Congress officially voted for its freedom from Great Britain. This free admission event will feature the new Unfolding the Story Tour, walk-throughs of the historic house, first person interpreter portrayals, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and Remember The Ladies at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a reading of "What to the Slave is the 4th of July" by Frederick Douglass at noon and 4 p.m., and more. Food trucks will be on-site for food and drink, or bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds.
Independence Day Thunder Over Shively
- Saturday, July 2, 1 p.m.
- 6605 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40258
The E-Z Duz It Center is hosting a substance-free Fourth of July party for the whole family this Saturday! Enjoy dunking booths, bounce houses and other fun games as well as a silent auction offering many different goods. Food and snacks will be available all day leading up to their firework show! This is a free event, however a suggested donation of $1 will be accepted.
Crescent Hill Fourth of July
- Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, July 4 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Peterson Dumesnil House
- 301 S. Peterson Ave., Louisville, KY 40206
The Crescent Hill neighborhood is once again bringing two days of fun for the Fourth of July! The celebration includes live music performances, food and beverages, cake and prize wheels, a kid zone with inflatables and more. The historic 150-year old Peterson-Dumesnil House will be open for tours. The annual auction & raffle will be inside the house featuring fabulous items like Pappy Van Winkle, unique bourbon items, Split-the-Pot raffle, wine baskets, sports tickets, unique experiences and more. Fireworks are planned at 10 p.m. on Monday. For more information and to view the schedule of events visit their website.
St. Matthew's Independence Day 5k
- Monday, July 4, 8-9 a.m.
- 3515 Grandview Ave., Louisville, KY 40207
Join the St. Matthews community for the Independence Day 5k race. This fun and fast timed race begins and ends at St. Matthews Baptist Church. Walkers are welcome! Awards and prize drawings will take place in the parking lot following the race. The race supports St. Matthews Area Ministries (St. MAM) and St. Matthews Baptist Church’s "Love 40207" program. All money raised will go to programs that support and benefit the St Matthews community. Click here to register.
Waterfront Park Fourth of July
- Monday, July 4, 5-10 p.m.
- Waterfront Park
- 231 Witherspoon St., Louisville, KY 40202
Bring the family out to the annual Fourth of July celebration at Louisville's Waterfront Park! Family-friendly activities will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. throughout the park. Starting at 5 p.m. visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of musical artists at the mainstage. Listen to Cincinnati-based funk band Freekbass, dance to R&B-Soul artist Zaniah or enjoy the psychedelic instrumental grooves of Casey Powell. Between each set, DJ Always will be mixing popular tracks to provide an evening of continuous musical entertainment. There will be food and beverages available for purchase as well as a beer tent for the adults. The firework show happening over the Ohio River will begin at 9:45 p.m.
Paristown Fourth of July
- Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.
- 720 Brent St., Louisville, KY 40204
Enjoy live music from The Crashers at Christy's Garden, food trucks, delicious cocktails, VIP options and a show-stopping Zambelli Fireworks display at Paristown! The Crashers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks begin shortly after at 9:45 p.m. One child under 10 per ticketed adult can enter for free. Get your tickets here.
Fourth of July Firework Extravaganza
- Monday, July 4, 7 p.m.
- Slugger Field
- 401 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202
Watch as the Louisville Bats take on the St. Paul Saints at Slugger Field! The game begins at 7:05 p.m. with Fourth of July Fireworks to follow. Get your tickets ahead of time for this fun, family-friendly Fourth activity here!
Independence Day Celebration
- Sunday, July 3, 1-7 p.m.
- American Legion Shawnee Post 193
- 2800 W. Main St., Louisville KY
Music by Louisville Express, shuffleboard tournament, cornhole tournament, kids activities, food, refreshments and fireworks. It’s important to note that his celebration is not just for Veterans and First Responders but for the surrounding community as well. One of our highly prioritized initiatives at Veteran’s Club INC is to make sure the Veterans who live in West Louisville receive the same level of support as other Veterans around the city. Additionally, we working hard to bring the community into West Louisville and we will be having more events there as well.
Beechmont Summer Free Concert Series
- Donnie & The Thrillers
- Friday, July 1
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Beechmont Gazebo in Louisville
This a free, family-friendly event. Attendees will enjoy live music, experience the beauty of the Olmstead Parkway and spend time with neighbors. No vendors will be selling food or other items on the event site; however, attendees are encouraged to patronize local businesses in the Woodlawn Corridor and the surrounding areas.
CommUNITY Freedom Fest
- Saturday, July 2, 1-4 p.m.
- 3745 Illinois Ave., Louisville, KY 40213
Join Slava Ukraini International, RIOTHEART, and the Louisville Nature Center for the first annual CommUNITY Freedom Fest! This event brings small businesses, market vendors, artists, musicians and non-profits together for one day of fun for the whole family, while supporting these businesses and helping them grow.
For the kids there will be food, live music, games and activities as well as a story hour with the Louisville Free Public Library! Adults can enjoy the beer tent while checking out some great local businesses!
July 4th FUN in Oldham County!
The Hope Church Summer Blast 2022
- Saturday, July 2, 4 p.m.
- Hope Church, located at 209 La Grange Road in Pewee Valley
This FREE event will have all of the cookout food, fireworks and FUN you can fit into one day! Organizers have planned a great day with inflatables, games, and more! Bring your family and friends and have a BLAST on Independence Day in Pewee Valley!
Grand Opening of the La Grange Springs Park & Fireworks
- Downtown La Grange
- Fourth of July events:
- Friday, July 1 – Sunday, July 3.
FREE 4th of July fun kicks off early in La Grange on July 1 at 6 p.m. with the dedication of the long awaited La Grange Springs Park. This will be followed with the Trackside Tunes summer concert series featuring music by The Decades, one of America’s premier party bands. If you like to dance and sing along with your favorite tunes, this is the band for you! Food Truck options include Burnout BBQ, Fitz Freeze, and Royal Couture Treats. Fun children’s activities include a water slide and bouncy house. As a special treat, the splash pad at the park will be open Friday – Sunday! On Saturday, July 2, the Farmer’s Market will take up permanent residency at the Pavilion at the park and a fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets.
Fireworks Over the Park
- Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.
- Wendell Moore Park
- 551 KY-393 in La Grange
Bring your chair or blanket to , and settle in to watch a FREE firework show.
Southern Indiana:
Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade
- Monday, July 4, 10 a.m.
- Downtown Jeffersonville, Ind.
There are more than 50 parade entries that will go up Spring Street from the riverfront to Federal Avenue, near Warder Park. This annual parade celebrates the freedoms our country earned on Independence Day and enjoys to this day. The Grand Marshals will be the teachers of Greater Clark County. Immediately following the parade there will be a brief ceremony in Warder Park honoring our veterans, with songs performed by the Jeffersonville High School Choir and Band. The MC at the Warder Park ceremony will be Angie Fenton of Extol Media. Warder Park is at the corner of Spring Street and Court Avenue in historic downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.