LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum is offering discounted tickets for its inaugural Summer Beer Fest next month in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville.
Four general admission tickets are being offered for the price of three at $165 to "incentivize groups to return downtown to enjoy a day filled with tasty craft beer and live, local entertainment," the museum said in a news release.
The offer is available through Friday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Non-discounted general admission tickets cost $55 each, $80 each for VIP admission. Proceeds raised from ticket sales will support the HOPS Foundation, a charity that partners with local breweries to "provide much-needed funds for public spaces."
General admission includes 40 2 oz. tastings of more than 200 specialty beers, live music and access to food trucks. VIP admission includes the same benefits but includes early access to the festival, a separate entrance to a pop-up beer garden, a Gateway Garden with additional beers to test, indoor access to the museum and its restrooms, and swag bags.
The goal of the festival is to help "revitalize the downtown area after a hit to regional tourism and the hospitality industry as a result of COVID-19," the museum said.
The museum recently announced a partnership with Akasha Brewing Company, in NuLu, to create an original beer for the festival.
The festival is being held in an outdoor, pop-up beer garden behind the museum on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 3-6 p.m. VIP ticketholders will get in at 2 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
- Frazier History Museum crafts own beer for summer festival
- Frazier History Museum announces new Summer Beer Fest
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.