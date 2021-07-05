LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum announced its own beer ahead of the Summer Beer Fest.
The museum in downtown Louisville is partnering with Akasha Brewing Company in Nulu to create an original beer for its festival.
According to a news release, an American-style porter filled a bourbon barrel used for Wilderness Trail Barrel Selection, which will add vanilla, caramel and notes of oak. Brewers expect it to be malty and rich with hints of espresso and chocolate.
A special tapping of the original beer will happen during Summer Beer Fest on Aug. 7. The event will feature live music, more than 200 specialty beers and food trucks.
To purchase tickets to the Summer Beer Fest, click here.
