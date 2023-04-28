LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health checkups will be available during a free Community Health Fair on Saturday.
The Archdiocese of Louisville will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center on West Broadway.
The health fair is open to the public.
Wellness exams, mammograms, blood pressure and glucose checks will all be offered for free, along with mental health services. Wellness exams including pap smears for women ages 40-65 are also available.
To schedule an appointment for a mammogram and/or wellness exam pap smear, call (502) 899-6842.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.