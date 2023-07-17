LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County concrete company has been forced to stop using loud equipment after neighbors expressed outrage -- but a meeting of the Hillview City Council Monday night could change all that.
Residents who live on Northview Drive in Shepherdsville say they have been dealing with noise and dust from heavy machinery being used at S&S Concrete, which sits in front of their neighborhood.
James Tyler owns property adjacent to S&S Concrete at 2385 North Preston Highway. He said he hears the noise from the machinery, "all day long."
"It's just like a little bomb going off," he said. "If you don't know it's happening, which you don't, it's just startling."
Keith Cassell, another frustrated neighbor, said he's not alone.
"To me, it's extremely frustrating," Cassell said. "We moved out here for peace and quiet. It's always been a nice, peaceful neighborhood."
A Cease and Desist letter was served to S&S Concrete to force the company to stop using rock crushing machines, which are considered heavy equipment. The land is zoned for light equipment.
When a request for rezoning for the property was submitted to the Bullitt County Planning and Zoning Commission, it returned an unfavorable recommendation twice.
"As long as the city has a majority vote, they can overturn a planning commission recommendation," said Emily Vessels, an attorney for S&S Concrete.
To combat the issue, and get zoning changed for the company, the City of Hillview is expected to annex and rezone the property of S&S Concrete at a special council meeting Monday night.
Despite its proximity to city limits, the annexation to Hillview will open the door to rezoning.
"There are two or three other properties that are included in the annexation that are touching the city's boundaries," said Vessels.
Neighbors on Northview Drive are already close to a breaking point, and plan to speak at Monday's meeting.
While they are expecting a unanimous decision to approve the proposal, they could take legal action to stop it.
"For another city, and it be a unanimous decision between council members, to me it's a little fishy," Cassell said.
"They accepted all of his shortcomings and they said, 'we'll take you on because of that tax dollar," Kelly Collins, another neighbor, added.
