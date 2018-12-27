LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in place for the final goodbye for fallen Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
In a release, the department says a public visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road.
The funeral for Mengedoht will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Burial is planned immediately following the funeral at Hebron Cemetery in Bullitt County at the intersection of Highway 61 and East Hebron Lane.
LMPD said public parking for the visitation will be at Eastland Shopping Center located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Watterson Trail. Shuttles will provided by LMPD from the the shopping center to the funeral home.
The public is asked not to park at Resthaven, which will be reserved for family.
