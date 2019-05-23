LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School isn't out for the summer yet, but Greater Clark County Schools are already looking for bus drivers for the 2019-20 school year.
The district will train new drivers during the summer, according to a news release.
Drivers work less than five hours a day for 180 days of the year and receive full benefits, including insurance and a free health clinic for family members.
Pay ranges from $15 to more than $20 an hour, depending on drivers' experience.
The district is also looking for more bus monitors. Anyone interested in the positions should contact Dave Rarick at Greater Clark County Schools' Transportation Department: 812-288-4809 or drarick@gccschools.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.