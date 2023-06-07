LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Huber's Orchard and Winery is bringing together wine and canines this weekend.
The "Wine and Canines" event runs from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Huber's Winery.
The winery promises there will be lots of good food, drinks and live music.
Some of the proceeds will be donated to Canine Companions. The organization provides service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities.
You can also have your photo taken with future service dogs at Wine and Canines.
