LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is looking to fill 200 seasonal positions in the Louisville area.
A majority of the positions, 150, will be work-from-home, while 50 will be in-person at an office, the company said in a news release Monday.
The seasonal positions are for Enrollment Representatives, which will "respond to inquiries from current and prospective members seeking to enroll into a 2021 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan," as well as review and process member applications, according to a news release.
The positions will last for six months or less during the open enrollment window for the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan, which the company says runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 this year.
Humana is looking for individuals with "customer service experience, attention to detail, and proficiency in Microsoft Outlook and Excel," who live within a 50-mile radius of Humana's downtown Louisville location.
Some of the positions may have the opportunity to move to full-time employment with the company.
Those interested in applying should visit careers.humana.com and search for requisition number R-233496 for work-from-home positions, and for office-based positions search for R-234429.
Virtual interviews will be held this month. Start dates will be in late-August through October.
Humana says it is also partnering with community organizations KentuckianaWorks, Family Scholar House, Interapt and Simmons College of Kentucky to recruit candidates.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.