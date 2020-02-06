LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More area school districts are closed on Friday — not because of weather — but because of illness.
Among the largest districts shut down by the spreading flu is Hardin County Schools. The district says so many students and staff have called out that they feel it's the appropriate thing to do.
In a release, HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “Student attendance numbers are not tremendously bad, but they certainly aren’t the best. Teacher attendance numbers are also below what we normally see. Other key members of our staff - transportation, child nutrition, custodial, instructional assistants - are also not able to come to school because of illness. We are hopeful that an additional day adjacent to the weekend will give everyone some extra time to get better.”
Hardin County Schools will now be in session on Feb. 17, 2020 (President’s Day), which was listed on the school calendar as a possible make-up day.
LaRue County Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 10 because so many students, teachers and staff are sick. Superintendent David Raleigh posted a video on Facebook letting the district know about the four-day weekend. The post also included information for a Healthy Kids Clinic both both days. For information, call 844-435-0900.
Other school districts calling out for illness on Friday include Elizabethtown Independent Schools, Taylor County Schools, Washington County Schools, Gallatin County Schools and Barren County Schools.
Find the latest Snow Fox delays and closings on the WDRB website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.